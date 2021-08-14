‘This is not happening again’: Local floral design shop owner concerned as rise in COVID cases affects business

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – One Chesterfield floral design shop owner said she’s already seen one couple put their flower design plan for their one year vows renewal ceremony on hold in part due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Now, Tori Hance, owner and lead designer with Fleuressence, a floral design company, is hoping the other 35 couples on her planner for the rest of the year don’t cancel like so many had to do in 2020.

The couple that put their floral design plan for their vows renewal on hold, now aren’t sure what’s going to happen for that ceremony planned for November at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

They originally cancelled a 10-person COVID wedding at the end of last year, but are now concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases and how it will affect their plans for a one-year vow renewal in the winter.

Vendors in the wedding industry like Hance are also juggling the influx of clients that canceled in 2020, so despite the one cancellation for Hance, things have been busy with 35 couples scheduled through December 2021.

She said she’s not the only part of these weddings that’s affected by the ongoing pandemic.

“To cancel your wedding because of something that is completely out of your control is like literally the worst thing, and you know, we encourage people to go ahead and have that small ceremony because really, you know, marriage is about you and one other person,” she told 8News.

Hance said she’s also dealing with a low availability of products within the floral industry and high prices for those products.