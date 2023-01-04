CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of Thomas Dale High School sent an email to parents alerting them that a registered sex offender had been involved with the girl’s basketball team.

In the email, principal Anthony McLaurin wrote “I learned late last night (Mon Jan 2) that the spouse of an assistant girl’s basketball coach is a registered sex offender in another state.” The email continued that “the spouse is not a school division employee” and said assistant coach Tanya Outten was no longer in that position.

According to records with the Pennsylvania Sex Offender Registry, Outten’s husband, Isaac Outten, 43, was convicted of four sex crimes in the state in 2017. They included statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and institutional sexual assault.

It’s unclear if he served time for the convictions; however, reports from a Pennsylvania newspaper revealed three girls accused Outten of luring them into the basement of a treatment facility for sex and nude photos.

According to McLaurin, Outten attended Thomas Dale High School games during the 2022 season, traveled to a girl’s basketball tournament in Tennessee during winter break, and was involved with two practices during that time.

“I know this is troublesome information, and I want to be as transparent as possible about the situation,” he said. “The safety of our students is a top priority for myself, for the Thomas Dale staff and the entire school division.”

According to Virginia State Police, Outten turned himself in at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Pennsylvania after troopers obtained warrants for his arrest.

A spokesperson for VSP confirmed he was wanted on one count of felony failure to register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry as a convicted sex offender and one count of failing to register a Virginia-registered vehicle as a convicted sex offender.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone said the sex offender laws in Virginia are complex; however, registered offenders are banned from school grounds and required to register in the state’s database.

VSP Pennsylvania notified them that Outten would be relocating to Henrico in June of 2021; however, he re-registered in Pennsylvania shortly after.

Outten is a current resident of Chesterfield.

“You are required to notify the Virginia sex registry of your presence in the state. If it’s a second offense or if you’re on there for a violent offense, it can be a felony and carry five to ten years in the penitentiary,” Stone said.

Outten is currently awaiting extradition.