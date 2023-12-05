CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have announced a Chesterfield teacher is facing assault charges after allegedly kicking a student and intentionally stepping on the boy’s foot in a classroom.

Police said they received a report on Nov. 3 that Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher Mark C. Boehles, 65, had physically assaulted the juvenile boy in a classroom on the Thomas Dale High School campus that day.

An investigation began, which resulted in police obtaining an assault warrant for Boehles on Nov. 30 in relation to the incident.

Boehles, of the 2200 block of Kingsbrook Drive in Henrico, was served with the releasable warrant on Friday, Dec. 1.

Police confirmed that Boehles still works as a Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher and is on administrative leave.