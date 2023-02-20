CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The parent of a Thomas Dale High School student has been charged with disorderly conduct following a disruption on school grounds last week.

In an email sent out to parents, Principal Anthony McLaurin wrote: “A parent caused a disruption at our school and Chesterfield Police assisted in resolving the situation.” The email continued, “As always, we work diligently to maintain a safe learning environment for our students.”

8News sent several follow up questions to a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools but have not heard back at the time of this publication. However, the Chesterfield County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and confirmed that no one was injured.

According to Virginia law, disorderly conduct is a criminal misdemeanor charge that comes with a punishment of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.