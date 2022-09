CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently at the scene of a multiple car crash in Chesterfield County that has left one person injured.

Chesterfield County Police officers and first responders reported to W. Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road at 9:47 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a reported three-vehicle crash.

One driver has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.