Three firefighters injured while fighting early morning house fire in South Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are investigating what started a fire at a South Chesterfield home that left three firefighters hurt.

Crews arrived at the home on Hickory Road just before midnight Tuesday. The family was already out of the house at the time.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control. Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. One was checked out at the scene for a laceration to the head.

The family tells 8News that they woke up to a fire on their front porch. The couple and their adult dog escaped unharmed. Their 11-week-old boxer puppy is still missing. Five pet parakeets and two cockatiels died in the fire.

The family says they “lost everything.” They had lived in the home in South Chesterfield for more than 20 years.

They will be staying with family in the area. 8News is working to find out if they need any help replacing any of their lost items.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.