Around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, units with the Chesterfield County Police Department and Chesterfield Fire & EMS were called to the corner of Cranbeck Road and West Huguenot Road for a reported car crash.

Authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in three people being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. All victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.