CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chesterfield in July.

Chesterfield County Police responded to Chippendale Court at 5:10 a.m. on Monday, July 11, for reports of a man that was shot. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Matthew J. Tommaso had been shot. Tommaso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since Tommasos’ death, three people have been charged in connection with the homicide.

On Aug. 17, Kali W. Bryant, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Bryant was previously charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

On Aug. 31, Sherard L. Wright, 33, of High Point, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On Sept. 1, Natasha R. Winston, 47, also of High Point, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in relation to the homicide.

Bryant and Wright are currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail. Winston was released on bond on Sept. 1.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.