Three people displaced by fire on Rockfield Drive

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Chesterfield County residents are without a home tonight after a fire at 4601 Rockfield Drive.

The Chesterfield Fire Department says crews responded to the house for reports of an exterior light on fire. They arrived at the scene at 9:13 p.m.

Once at the house, crews said fire and smoke were showing from the first floor. They extinguished the fire and had everything under control by 9:52 p.m.

No one was hurt during the incident but three adults are now displaced.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

