CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people are in the hospital for suspected overdoses in Chesterfield on Saturday.

Chesterfield police and first responders reported to Dorel Court in Chesterfield at 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a reported mass overdose.

Three people were transported to area hospitals for suspected drug overdoses, although cause has not been confirmed. There are no reports on the condition of the three people at this time.

This incident comes shortly after four overdoes and one death were reported in Chesterfield County within 24 hours this week.