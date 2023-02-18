CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday evening.
Chesterfield Police Officers arrived to the area of Midlothian Turnpike and North Arch Road on Saturday, Feb. 18 at approximately 6:20 p.m. to investigate a reported crash with injuries.
According to police, the incident involved three vehicles, with one car crashing into two others. Three people in total were injured. All injuries were non-life threatening.
The driver of the car that caused the crash was not injured.
Traffic in the area was not impacted in the crash.