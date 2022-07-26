CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire Monday, July 25 that displaced three adults and a dog.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the blaze occurred in a home at the 200 block of Northfield Lane around 4 p.m. on Monday. When crews arrived, they reported seeing flames through the roof of the home.

Water was put on the flames, and the incident was marked under control by the department less than an hour later.

The three displaced adults are being assisted by family, and no injuries were reported.

Chesterfield Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.