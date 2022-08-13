CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three apartment residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and illness after an apartment building fire in Chesterfield County on Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County first responders received a report of an apartment fire at Boulder Springs Drive at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. First responders arrived on the scene five minutes later to find fire through the roof of a three story apartment building.

According to crew, all occupants were evacuated.

First responders said that three residents were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was also taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening heat-related illness.

Credit: Howard Williams

In total, five apartment units were impacted and 27 residents were displaced, according to crews.

Chesterfield crews were assisted by Richmond Fire in putting out the flames. Units are currently on scene for clean up. No cause was reported at this time.