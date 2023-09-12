CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects — who appear to be juveniles — who allegedly vandalized property at an elementary school.

On the evening of Aug. 1, police said that two tables outside of C.C. Wells Elementary School were found with burn damage to their tops, created by fires that had been set on top of them.

In addition, police said several nearby window panels had been cracked. The damage appears to be worth several hundred dollars.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects — who police said appear to be juveniles — arriving and leaving the area on bicycles.

Suspect in alleged vandalism of C.C. Wells Elementary School on Aug. 1 (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

Suspect in alleged vandalism of C.C. Wells Elementary School on Aug. 1 (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

Suspect in alleged vandalism of C.C. Wells Elementary School on Aug. 1 (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.