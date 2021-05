The Chesterfield Police Department is responding to a three-vehicle crash at Baily Bridge and Turnerville Road. (Photo: CCPD)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is responding to a three-vehicle crash at Baily Bridge and Turnerville Road.

The crash has completely blocked the 12900 block of the area, according to a tweet.

Lieutenant Adrian Otero said two people were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

