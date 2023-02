Three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Cranbeck Road and Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County involved three vehicles, one of which ended up on its side.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6. Police responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to police.