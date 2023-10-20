CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are being assisted by the Red Cross after their home sustained damage from a fire Friday afternoon.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, crews responded to a home on the 4800 block of Fordham Road at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, for a reported fire.

Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News

When they got there, the responding crews found flames coming from one side of the home. The fire was under control by 5:11 p.m., no injuries were reported, but three occupants are now without a home. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.