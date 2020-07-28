Three years after devastating fire, worshipers watch steeple rise at new church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The year 2017 was a difficult one for members of Centenary United Methodist after their church burned to the ground. But 2020 is offering a bright spot for the congregation, as worshipers gathered around to watch their steeple be placed on top of their new church.

“It was quite devastating,” said Julius Winckler, the oldest living member of the church, of the fire. “The church has been here since 1916 — and out of something bad, came something good.”

Winckler and his wife, Marian, watched with joy as construction workers added a new steeple to finish up work on the outside of the building.

The new steeple sits atop the church after burning down in 2017.

“That was just the icing on the cake.” – church member

John Hall, the pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, hoped that the church would bring fond new memories to lighten those of the building’s 2017 fire.

“Today to have the steeple placed is just a reminder that this is a community built on love,” Pastor Hall said. “We look forward to the days ahead. Appreciate what we do have. And appreciate each day as a gift — and we wanna use it as the best stewards we can be.”

Tyler Hudgins, the man behind the construction of the new church building, said he wanted to do everything he could to make the church feel like it never left the site.

“It was excited to see it go down because I have lost many nights of sleep wondering if the steeple was going to work out. They said it looks just like the steeple that was here in the past and that makes me feel really good.”

Members say that although the church is still under construction for a little longer, you can still come on Sundays to worship under the shade of the trees.

LATEST HEADLINES: