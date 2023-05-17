CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cleanup is underway in Bon Air and other areas after a thunderstorm passed through the area Tuesday night.

Throughout the day, crews were working to restore power across the Richmond metro area after heavy rain and wind knocked out power.

In Bon Air, the storm knocked down trees and power lines, which left dozens of customers in the dark.

Scott Vollmer, who lives in the area, did not have power into Wednesday afternoon.

“Not just power lines down, but a huge tree went down,” Vollmer said. “I walked around the corner, and I could see another one going up the street. So, I knew that it was pretty severe and widespread.”

According to Dominion Energy, there were a little more than 5,000 customers in the Greater Richmond area affected by outages around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Bon Air, Tuesday night storms knocked down trees and power lines, which left dozens of customers in the dark. Credit: 8News.

According to the company, there was another short spike in outages on Wednesday morning between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. after the unexpected severity of the storms.

“What we weren’t prepared for while the rain started was what it turned into, and that was a rather dramatic torrent that, along with the lightning and thunder, made it sound different than just a bad thunderstorm,” Vollmer said.

Localities in the metro area did not report significant damage, but there was damage found in South Hill and New Kent County reported some minor roadway flooding with no lasting impact after the storms passed.

With hurricane season quickly approaching, Dominion Energy recommends to always stay at least 30 feet from a power line and keep generators in well-ventilated areas.