Construction materials stand ready for the new development at Spring Rock Green. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Timmons Group has announced that it will be developing a new 150,000-square-foot office building to serve as its new headquarters as part of the “Springline at District 60” mixed-use development site in Chesterfield County.

According to the announcement made on Tuesday, May 9, the engineering and technology company will begin constructing the five-story Class A office building later this year. The building will be occupied by 400 Timmons Group employees, in addition to employees from Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Department of Economic Development.

The Timmons Group served as the civil engineering consultant on the Springline at District 60 project which began demolition in March. Formerly known as Spring Rock Green — a strip mall near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike — the Economic Development Authority purchased the land using $16 million of Chesterfield County funds in 2021.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This new facility is the next step in Timmons Group’s growth in the region and will help achieve our goal of attracting and retaining the best talent for our business so we can continue to provide unrivaled service to our clients,” said Brian Bortell, President and CEO of Timmons Group. “Springline at District 60 will be an exceptional mixed-use community with convenient access to a number of wonderful amenities for our employees.”

Crews begin the demolition of Spring Rock Green on March 21 in Chesterfield County. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Demolition of the aging mall that formerly occupied Springline began in March, with crews tearing into the wall of what the county hopes will be a key hub on the rapidly-growing Midlothian Turnpike corridor.

Groundbreaking for the office building is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2023 and should be completed in early 2025.