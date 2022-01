CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If your pet is in need of veterinary care, today is your chance to get them seen by a vet for free.

VIP Petcare will be holding a free community clinic in Chesterfield this afternoon.

The clinic will take place at the Pet Supplies Plus at 11400 West Hugenot Road from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No appointments or reservations will be accepted.