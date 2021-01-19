Today is the last day to sign your student up for in-person learning in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the last day for Chesterfield parents to decide whether or not they want to send their children back into the classroom or continue virtual learning.

Last Tuesday, the Chesterfield County School Board voted for elementary school students to return to school buildings for in-person instruction five days a week starting on Feb. 1.

Last week, parents made a petition calling for CCPS to reconsider their decision to allow elementary schools to resume full-time in-person learning on Feb. 1. It quickly gained traction, receiving more than 2,000 signatures in the first 24 hours.

“Every single adult in our Chesterfield community agrees that in-person instruction is best for our children, but we are in a pandemic, and this is the time to make the soundest decisions given our current circumstances,” the petition stated.

The petition states that parents do not think it is safe for teachers to return to the classroom yet.

However, the school district said Chesterfield teachers and staff working with students returning to in-person learning will receive their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 21 or 22. In addition, transportation staff will receive theirs Jan. 25. Middle and high school staff and teachers, and Central Office staff will receive theirs either Jan. 28 or 29.

Health officials, the vaccine will not be fully effective until after staff receive their second dosage which is administered weeks after the first.

Middle and high school students will continue learning virtually for now, however, the School Board will meet on Feb. 9 to decide whether or not Cohort 4 will return to in-person learning.