Too many books, not enough shelves- new Midlothian Library will nearly double in size

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library has announced plans to replace the Midlothian branch with a new, larger version in 2023.

The current library is 15,000 square feet and Chesterfield Library said the new building, which will be built in the same location, will be almost double the size at 25,000 square feet.

Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Library

Chesterfield Library said in a press release that the old library will close on Dec. 30, 2021, and the demolition/rebuilding will begin in early 2022. They estimate it will take a year to build the new library, and that it should open in summer 2023.

The release states that the new facility will include upgraded resources and features and that the new design, “is a direct result of community input sessions” and that the new building will incorporate sustainable elements such as solar panels, natural daylighting and native planting.

Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Library

Some new features includes:

Large community meeting room

Drive-thru book drop

Interactive indoor learning features for kids

Digital meeting center

Outdoor reading garden

Outdoor learning classroom with musical sculptures

Improved seating with comfortable chairs for lounging, reading and working

Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Library

Chesterfield Library said its other locations will remain open for guests during the construction of the new Midlothian Library. North Courthouse Road Library, Clover Hill Library and Bon Air Library are within 10 miles of the location. Free eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and electronic databases will continue to be available on the Library’s website.