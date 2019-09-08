1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

TOUCHDOWN: James River H.S. football coach proposes to cheerleading coach

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two head coaches at a local high school are engaged after their love for football and cheerleading brought them together.

The proposal happened Friday night in front of students — old and new, coaches, coworkers, family, and administration.

“I can’t think of a more perfect place for the love of my life to ask me to marry him than on the 50-yard line in the center of the field,” Anna Gahagan said.

Five years ago, Anna Gahagan and James Riley III met while teaching at James River High School. They both were heavily involved in the school’s sports programs and even coached a season of wrestling together.

  • Photos by: James Maxted & Jess Brady
  • Photos by: James Maxted & Jess Brady
  • Photos by: James Maxted & Jess Brady
  • Photos by: James Maxted & Jess Brady

Last year, they were both named head coaches for their programs. A coincidence that brought them even closer.

“You can imagine how much we talk about cheer and football,” Gahagan said. “But it’s because we love our sports and know what a positive impact it can have on our student-athletes’ lives.”

Together the couple focuses on building a culture that goes beyond the sports they coach. Gahagan told 8News that’s what makes their relationship strong. Along with spending a lot of time together during the fall season.

“James River High School is what brought us together but cheer and football is what brought us close,” Gahagan said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events