TOUCHDOWN: James River H.S. football coach proposes to cheerleading coach

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two head coaches at a local high school are engaged after their love for football and cheerleading brought them together.

The proposal happened Friday night in front of students — old and new, coaches, coworkers, family, and administration.

“I can’t think of a more perfect place for the love of my life to ask me to marry him than on the 50-yard line in the center of the field,” Anna Gahagan said.

Five years ago, Anna Gahagan and James Riley III met while teaching at James River High School. They both were heavily involved in the school’s sports programs and even coached a season of wrestling together.

Photos by: James Maxted & Jess Brady

Last year, they were both named head coaches for their programs. A coincidence that brought them even closer.

“You can imagine how much we talk about cheer and football,” Gahagan said. “But it’s because we love our sports and know what a positive impact it can have on our student-athletes’ lives.”

Together the couple focuses on building a culture that goes beyond the sports they coach. Gahagan told 8News that’s what makes their relationship strong. Along with spending a lot of time together during the fall season.

“James River High School is what brought us together but cheer and football is what brought us close,” Gahagan said.