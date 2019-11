CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — No one was hurt when a tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning.

The call came in just after midnight for the crash on West Hundred Road. Police think the driver fell asleep causing the crash.

A tow truck was called to the scene to help with cleanup, but it flipped over when trying to get the tractor-trailer upright.

As of 4:30 a.m. all westbound lanes are closed, and they are expected to remain closed for a few hours.

