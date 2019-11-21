CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson told 8News that no injuries were reported after a tow truck overturned Wednesday on Interstate-76 west.
The crash, located near the ramp to Route 653, has closed the westbound exit ramp, according to VDOT.
Stay with 8News for updates as we have a crew at the scene.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- After another health setback, local company raises money for 13-year-old cancer survivor
- Plastic pieces prompt Cheese Nips recall
- Taco Bell adding chicken tenders to menu to compete with Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A
- Tow truck overturns on Rt. 76 in Chesterfield
- Official: Ukraine asked about aid on day of Trump call