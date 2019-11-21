Breaking News
Tow truck overturns on Rt. 76 in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson told 8News that no injuries were reported after a tow truck overturned Wednesday on Interstate-76 west.

The crash, located near the ramp to Route 653, has closed the westbound exit ramp, according to VDOT.

