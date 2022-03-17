CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Towels and blankets are needed at Chesterfield County Animal Services after their commercial washing machine broke.

According to the department, “laundry is piling up and we are soon going to run out of bedding for the animals.”

The department asks people to consider donating towels and blankets, even if they are used. They just ask that the donations are clean.

You are able to drop off the donations at any time, even if the department is closed. You can leave them right at the front door.