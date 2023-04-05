CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of an SUV crashed through the front doors of a children’s swim training school in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.

The car, a Toyota RAV4, was photographed smashing through the near-floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors of the Aqua-Tots storefront, located in the 1200 block of Carmia Way. The front hood of the vehicle made it into the business.

Car crashes through front doors of Chesterfield Aqua-Tots Wednesday, April 5 (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Nobody was injured in the crash, according to Chesterfield County Police. Shortly after the crash, the car was removed from inside the building, and efforts to clean up the business had begun.

The Aqua-Tots location closed to the public for the rest of the day after the crash.