CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash in Chesterfield County caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on E. Hundred Road near Kingston Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

As of 4:00 p.m. the left and center lanes have been reopened. The right lane is still closed as they work to clear trash from the roads.

VDOT is asking drivers to access I-295 by using Rivers Bend Boulevard until the crash is cleared.

Traffic will be delayed will the lanes are closed.