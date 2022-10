A tractor-trailer crash in Chesterfield County has closed several lanes on Powhite Parkway. (Photo: Howie Williams /8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash in Chesterfield County has closed several lanes on Powhite Parkway.

The west left shoulder, left lane, left center lane and exit ramp to south Chippenham Parkway were closed due to the crash.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.