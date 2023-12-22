CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers caused Interstate 295 to be closed Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 22, Virginia State Police troopers were called to I-295 North near the Varina-Enon Bridge for a four-vehicle crash.

State troopers arrived at the scene to find the crash involved two tractor-trailers, an SUV and a pickup truck.

“This crash is still under investigation at this time,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Two people have been transported to the hospital.”

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes are closed. The south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.