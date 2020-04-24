1 killed, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 S in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a fatal multiple vehicle crash on southbound I-95 Friday morning. All lanes are closed.

VSP said their early investigation revealed that a Chevrolet van traveling southbound on I-95 just after 4:30 a.m., lost control after maybe being clipped by a tractor-trailer. The van struck the jersey wall and landed in the center lane.

A driver in a Chevrolet Impala then struck the van head on. He died at the scene, VSP said.

According to a witness, two tractor-trailers might have sideswiped both vehicles. One was a white trailer haling a red trailer and the other was yellow. Both would have damage on the front and side, state police said.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off at Route 288 near Willis Road.

Stay with us for updates.