CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently at the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer that crashed in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 and is located on West Hundred Road near the Interstate 95 exit.

Police said the truck lost part of its load as a result of the crash but it was hauling non-hazardous materials.

There are no reported injuries.

(Photo courtesy of William Gall)

Virginia State Police have not shared any further information at this time.