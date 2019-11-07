Tractor-trailer driver shot in apparent road-rage incident on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer driver is expected to be OK after being shot on Chippenham Parkway in an apparent road rage incident Thursday afternoon.

A suspect is in custody.

Police responded to the area of North Chippenham Parkway and Interstate-95 around 2:45 p.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

While details are limited, police told an 8News crew on scene that a male driving a tractor-trailer was shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers saw the suspect vehicle, tried to stop it, a pursuit ensued, and then the suspect vehicle was pulled over in the city of Richmond.

The owner of the trucking company, Estes Express Lines, believes the shooting incident was fueled by road rage. The owner, who spoke with 8News but did not want to be identified, said his driver was shot in the leg through the passenger-side door.

He adds the injured driver called him from the ambulance to let him know he was OK. Still, he says an incident like this is worrisome.

“(It’s) very concerning that this happened,” the owner said.

Traffic is moving, and the scene is expected to be cleared shortly.