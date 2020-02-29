Tractor-trailer hauling trash overturns in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from southbound Route 76 to southbound Route 288 in Chesterfield Friday.
According to Virginia State Police, a 1999 Peterbilt tractor-trailer hauling trash, was taking the ramp when it lost control and overturned.
As a result of the crash, lost was the load of trash the tractor-trailer was carrying. Fortunately, no one was injured. The driver was wearing his seatbelt.
Speed is being considered a factor. Troopers summoned the driver for reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
An investigation is ongoing.
