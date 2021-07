RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Expect delays and backups if you’re headed north on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield due to an accident.

UPDATE: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) indicates the right northbound travel lane and shoulder, near the State Route 288 interchange, is closed, and traffic is backed up four miles. Plan an alternate route.

Update: Crash: NB on I-95 at MM63.0 (1.6mi north of VA-10W Exit61B) in Chesterfield Co. 1 NB travel lane closed. Delay 4 mi. 1:32PM — I95VA (@I95VA) July 25, 2021

Crews with Chesterfield Fire and EMS are responding to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for udpates.