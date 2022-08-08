CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) has announced a ramp closure on Powhite Parkway for later this week in Chesterfield County.

The Northbound Chippenham exit ramp to Powhite Parkway northbound will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

A detour from Forest Hill Avenue eastbound to Powhite Parkway northbound will be available.

All maintenance work will be weather permitting and is subject to change.

RMTA reminds drivers to pay attention to detour signage and to use caution when traveling through a work zone.