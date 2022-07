CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Hopkins Road in Chesterfield Thursday evening.

Hopkins Road is closed between Shillcutt Road and Okehampton Drive in both directions for an unknown amount of time, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Motorists traveling in the area are encouraged to take alternate routes and plan their trips accordingly.

