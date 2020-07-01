CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have responded to the area of Hull Street Road Tuesday night for what they are calling a ‘traffic fatality.’
Chesterfield Fire & EMS have also responded. Hull Street Road is closed in both directions in the 11500 block of the roadway.
An 8News crew is on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Traffic fatality’ probe underway on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
- Airlines loosening social distancing guidelines as July 4 nears
- Democrats unveil federal action plan for climate crisis, Republicans see it as over-ambitious
- Robins Nature Center at Maymont ready to reopen
- House Democrats unveil climate action plan, Rep. Castor leading charge