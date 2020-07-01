Breaking News
‘Traffic fatality’ probe underway on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have responded to the area of Hull Street Road Tuesday night for what they are calling a ‘traffic fatality.’

Chesterfield Fire & EMS have also responded. Hull Street Road is closed in both directions in the 11500 block of the roadway.

An 8News crew is on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

