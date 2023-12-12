CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A traffic lane shift will occur on Midlothian Turnpike beginning on Wednesday to allow for utility installation work to begin.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation said the lane shift will be implemented on Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Center Parkway to the Route 288 South on ramp.

The project is expected to be completed by Jan. 2024.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zone.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.