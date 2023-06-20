CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A power outage in Chesterfield is affecting those at home and on the roads alike.

8News crews at the scene report power outages in and around many homes, as well as traffic light outages on Hull Street Road at the Lonas intersection. Cones were placed to help aid in directing traffic alongside traffic guards.

Lamp post without power outside Chesterfield home June 20, 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

A Dominion Energy power outage was seen in Chesterfield Tuesday, June 20. The outage was reportedly caused by a downed tree on a power line. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

According to the Dominion Energy power outage map, 1,018 customers were without power Tuesday around 6 p.m. near the Hull Street Road and 288 interchange. Crews have been dispatched to the scene, and the cause of the power outage is listed as a tree on a power line.

As of 6:44 p.m., the estimated time of power restoration was listed as being Tuesday between 9 p.m. and midnight.

You can find the latest power outage updates on Dominion’s website.