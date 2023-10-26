CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Work continues for the $65 million Route 10 road widening project in Chester, with the latest update being a new traffic signal activation this week.

The traffic signal activation at the intersection of Route 10 and Meadowville Road began in “flash mode” the evening of Monday, Oct. 23, and then converted to full operation on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“The ongoing work to widen Route 10 in Chesterfield County has reached a new milestone this week,” a spokesperson with the County said. “The activation at Route 10 and Meadowville Road is comprised of three separate signals that coordinate as one. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the work zone.”

The project involves an eight-lane widening of Hundred Road between Bermuda Triangle Road and Meadowville Road. Meadowville Road from Hundred Road to Hogan’s Alley will be widened to six lanes. Traffic signals will be improved at the intersection of Hundred and Meadowville Road as well.

Concept materials for the Route 10 widening project. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

In July, 8News reported that the project had exceeded its contract completion date by a year.

“As a result of three change orders, the contract has been extended by 92 days and the current contractual completion date is July 17, 2022,” a spokesperson for the County told 8News in July. “Liquidated damages in the amount of $4,000 per day have been accruing every day since then.”

According to a spokesperson with the County, the project was awarded to Branscome, a Virginia paving company and general contractor, in 2019. Permission to begin construction was granted for Oct. 14, 2019, with a fixed completion date of April 16, 2022. However, the deadline has been pushed several times since then — as it stands now, the project is expected to be completed sometime in early fall 2023.