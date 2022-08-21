CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that there will be short traffic stoppages in Chesterfield County next week.

The adjustments to traffic will take place on West Hundred Road between Old Stage Road and Bermuda Triangle Road, according to VDOT.

(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation)

The traffic stops are scheduled to occur from Tuesday, Aug. 23 until Thursday, Aug. 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. According to VDOT, traffic will be stopped no longer than 15 minutes at a time.

The stoppages are a result of overhead powerline work that will be conducted by Dominion Energy.

The power line work may also take place the following week during the same working hours but the work is expected to be completed –weather permitting — no later than Wednesday, Aug. 31.

VDOT’s customer service center will be available for more information at 800-FOR-ROAD.