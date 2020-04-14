Tree crashes into Chesterfield home barely missing homeowner

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The severe storms that rolled through Central Virginia Monday morning left behind damage to some Chesterfield County homes and buildings.

A tree fell on top of a home in Chesterfield barely missing the homeowner inside.

Jamie Glidewell says he has lived in his home on Rabbit Foot Lane for 12 years now and has never experienced anything like he did Monday morning.

Strong winds and heavy downpours caused a tree to uproot and crash into his home. Glidewell says if it weren’t for his quick-thinking he may have been seriously hurt.

“Trees were crackin and snappin back there,” Glidewell recalls. “I could feel the earth moving.”

The homeowner says his neighbors large pin oak tree fell on-top of his house just before 8:30 a.m., wiping out his deck, side paneling and parts of his roof.

Glidewell says he was in his living room watching T.V. with the windows up and could hear the wind fiercely howling and the rain pounding down. All of a sudden he heard loud popping noises and ran towards his front door in fear.

“The wind kicked up and I started hearing a succession of trees breaking,” Glidewell shares. “I jumped up and started heading towards the door and at about that time it erupted.”

The tree snapped just in time for him to move. He says the debris came crashing down right where he was sitting seconds before he jumped up.

“I’m lucky I reckon’,” says Glidewell. “Lucky it didn’t come all the way through.”

Thankful to be alive, Glidewell is now picking up the pieces . He’s left with a gaping hole in his ceiling, soaked carpets and debris scattered all over this living room .

Glidewell estimates the damage to be at least 20 thousand dollars, but he does have homeowners insurance.

He says it will probably be six months before he can live in a place he once called home, but for now, he is staying with family.

