Tree crashes into North Chesterfield home with couple inside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Chesterfield family is unharmed after severe storms sent a tree crashing through their home.

As storms blew through various parts of Central Virginia, strong winds led to a tree severely damaging a home in the 5700 block of Winterleaf Drive. A woman who stays inside the home told 8News it happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The woman said she was in her bedroom and her husband was in the living room when the “whole house shook.” The downed tree caused damage to the house chimney and destroyed a bedroom. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The residents told 8News they plan to stay with family during house repairs.

