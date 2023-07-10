CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial for a father accused of murder is set to begin after his son’s body was found in a freezer inside the garage of their Chesterfield home in 2021.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Eliel Adon Weaver — also known as Adon — was found in a freezer by officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department at 6425 Lookout Point Circle. Eliel’s father, Kassceen Weaver, was charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body in October 2021.

Authorities reported the remains of Eliel were believed to have been in the freezer for at least two and a half years. He was less than five years old at the time.

The investigation that led to the discovery of the child’s body started after Dina Weaver’s brother contacted police and said he was concerned she was in a potential domestic violence situation. This led police to obtain a search warrant and begin investigating the couple.

Both parents were arrested immediately following the discovery of Eliel’s body. However, in October 2022, charges against Dina Weaver were dropped by prosecutors.

Kassceen Weaver is expected in Chesterfield Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10. The trial is expected to last all week.