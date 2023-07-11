CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The second day in the highly discussed trial against Kassceen Weaver — a Chesterfield father charged with the murder of his son after police found the child’s remains in the family’s freezer back in 2021 — concluded just before 6 p.m. on July 11.

One of the case’s most highly anticipated witnesses took the stand first. Dina Weaver — the deceased child’s mother and the estranged wife of the defendant — spoke about how excited both she and Kassceen “Kass” Weaver were to have a family. But she also touched on her husband’s frustration with their now deceased son, Adon.

She said that frustration often led to spankings or hits with a belt. Dina Weaver added that Adon was quote “slow” and seemed to miss several developmental milestones like speaking and walking.

At the stand, the mother also recounted the evening of Adon’s death in October 2018 when Kass called her panicking saying, “[Adon] is not breathing.”

She noted that Kass begged her to quickly return home from her job at a local pharmacy. When describing the time she spent on the phone with her estranged husband before she arrived at their Chesterfield home, she explained that the father performed CPR on the child. This was a process Dina said Kass had seen her perform on Adon in another incident just nine days prior, when the boy cried so hard he lost consciousness. Adon was not taken to an emergency room in either situation.

Dina became teary-eyed during her testimony as she shared how during that second incident, the one that ultimately preceded Adon’s death, she begged they take him to a nearby hospital. However, Kassceen allegedly refused, fearing staffers would see the child’s bruises and take away their oldest son, Liam.

“CPR” came up again on Tuesday when another of Prosecution’s witnesses, a medical examiner, indicated Adon’s body had several rib fractures. Another testifying medical professional said rib fractures can be caused by CPR chest compressions which, again, Dina said Kassceen performed in Adon’s last moments alive. It’s nearly impossible to confirm the direct cause of every isolated fracture.

According to a medical expert, an autopsy found that Adon also had two skull fractures. The expert who performed the child’s autopsy reported he believes the cause of Adon’s death to be blunt force trauma. Near the tail end of the day, Defense asked about the timeline for when those skull fractures occurred prior to Adon’s death.

There are still unanswered questions regarding this timeline as one professional indicated they could have occurred ten months prior to the child’s death.

This portion of the trial continued after Chesterfield Circuit Court closed for the day, so the court took a recess and will resume Wednesday, July 12. At that point, Defense is expected to rest their case, with the trial continuing around 9 a.m.