CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man indicted on several rape charges appeared in court for a status hearing today.

Matthew Kirkland, 27, of Matoaca, was arrested in August and accused of an incident that reportedly occurred in July 2023. He was charged with several offenses including:

Rape

Abduction

Attempted strangulation

Aggravated battery

Sodomy

Kirkland met his alleged victim online. Police said the situation turned violent when the pair decided to meet in person.

The status hearing for this alleged July 2023 incident was held in Chesterfield District Court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, however, it is not the only indictment Kirkland is currently facing.

Earlier this month, Kirkland was indicted by two grand juries for two separate incidents involving abduction and rape charges. One of the indictments was for the alleged July 2023 incident — as mentioned above — while the other allegedly took place in March 2016.

According to online court records, Kirkland was charged with the following in connection with the alleged 2016 incident:

Rape

Abduction

Kirkland has a trial date set for June 2024 for this alleged 2016 incident.