CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kassceen Weaver was found guilty on Thursday night of murdering his three-year-old son, Adon Weaver.

After three hours of deliberation, the jury found the former University of Richmond basketball star guilty of homicide, concealing a dead body, and child abuse. The trial lasted four days.

Chesterfield police arrested Kassceen Weaver, 51, and his wife, Dina Weaver, in 2021 when they found Adon’s body in a freezer. Officials suspected the body had been in the freezer for over two years.

The mother, Dina Weaver, had her charges dropped when he was charged with domestic abuse against his estranged wife, Dina, in April.

Kassceen is now facing up to 55 years in prison. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26.

“The death of a child is always tragic. The death of a child as a result of criminal behavior impacts, not just the lives of the child’s friends and family, but the entire community, which shares in their horror and grief,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport. “While nothing will return this child to his family, I hope that those who love him can find some comfort in today’s verdict.”

