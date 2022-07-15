CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of a Richmond Christian School faculty member accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student has been continued.

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of the 2600 of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while in a custodial relationship. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

According to vacourts.gov, 21-year-old Elisabeth Rose Bredemeier was arrested on Saturday, August 14, 2021 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Bredemeier was employed as a girls volleyball coach by the school. According to Chesterfield Police, the assaults took place outside of school grounds.

Richmond Christian School’s headmaster was arrested in August of 2021 and charged with failing to report sexual abuse in a timely manner.

Bredemeier’s trial, which began in November, was continued Thursday, July 14. Bredemeier will appear in court again on Monday, Sept. 19.